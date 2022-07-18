Man killed in shooting at Seattle encampment

Seattle police detectives are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting at a Seattle encampment on Sunday night.

The shooting happened near North 96th Street and Aurora Avenue North shortly before 10 p.m.

Police and firefighters arrived to find a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Police said he was declared dead after lifesaving measures failed.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

