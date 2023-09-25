Man killed in shooting in south Phoenix

Police were investigating after a man was shot and killed on Sunday near Central and Corona avenues in south Phoenix.

Police identified the victim as Hamzah Sirajaldin, 32.

Police said officers received a shooting call just before 3:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Sirajaldin with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead on the scene.

An investigation was ongoing, police said.

The department asked anyone with information to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO to provide an anonymous tip. Rewards will be paid for information leading to an arrest, police said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Hamzah Sirajaldin killed in shooting in south Phoenix