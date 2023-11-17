Man killed in shooting in southeast Charlotte, CMPD says

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead in southeast Charlotte Thursday night.

The incident occurred shortly after 11:30 p.m. near an apartment complex on Villa Court.

At the scene, police said they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by MEDIC.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

