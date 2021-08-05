Man killed in shooting, standoff at townhomes in south Kansas City

Police were investigating an early morning homicide after a shooting during a disturbance at a townhome in southern Kansas City, a police spokeswoman said.

Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. Thursday to the Wornall Estates townhomes in the 13200 block of Wornall Road on reports of shots being fired inside a home during a disturbance, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Witnesses told arriving officers that there was a person armed with a gun inside one of the homes, Drake said. Police initiated an Operation 100, a tactical response to a possible standoff which brings additional resources and negotiators to the scene.

While speaking with witnesses, officers learned that a person inside the residence had been shot. Officers decided to enter the townhome, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency medical crews responded to the scene and pronounced the man deceased, Drake said.

Detectives were talking to witnesses while crime scene personnel were collecting evidence at the scene.

Anyone who has information about the deadly shooting is asked to contact detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There’s an reward of up to $25,00 for information leading to an arrest.