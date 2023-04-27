Man killed in shooting in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood ID’ed by medical examiner

A 20-year-old man who died last week in a shooting that broke out in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood was identified Tuesday by the medical examiner.

Lehman Tucker, of University Place, died April 18 of multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a news release. The office ruled his death a homicide. It was the 11th killing in the city so far this year. Two more people have died by homicide in Tacoma since Tucker’s death.

No arrests have been made. The Tacoma Police Department said officers responded at about 1 p.m for reports of a person shot in the 700 block of South Yakima Avenue, one block south of Wright Park. Police said Tucker was taken by a private vehicle to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting. A verbal altercation was reportedly heard before it occurred. A police spokesperson didn’t immediately have an update on the investigation Wednesday morning.

Tucker’s family started a fundraiser through GoFundMe to raise money to help support Lehman Tucker’s two children, an infant and a two-year-old boy. According to the fundraising page, Tucker is survived by his two sons and his mother, stepfather, two sisters and a stepbrother.

Family described Tucker as someone who knew how to make others laugh and was known for dancing and singing. He was also competitive and driven, family wrote, and he had recently started a new job.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.