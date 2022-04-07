Man killed in shooting Wednesday along I-35 service road in Fort Worth, police say

One man has died after a shooting Wednesday evening in Fort Worth, according to police.

The shooting, reported around 6:50 p.m., happened in the 1400 block of South Freeway service road along Interstate 35 according to a police incident report.

MedStar said the man was in critical condition when paramedics arrived. He was taken to the hospital before he died.

Police said homicide detectives are investigating the shooting just south of Rosedale Street.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.