Man killed in shooting at west county convenience store; sheriff seeks clues on gunman

BELLE GLADE — A man died after being shot Thursday evening at a convenience store in Belle Glade, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office reported.

Deputies responded shortly after 5 p.m. to the 4th Street Store on the 300 block of Dr. M.L.K., Jr. Boulevard West and learned that a man who had been shot was taken to a fire station by friends. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue paramedics took the man to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating the shooting as a homicide. Neither a suspect nor motive are known at this time, PBSO said. The agency did not disclose any additional details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at **TIPS, (800) 458-TIPS (8477) or remain anonymous by downloading the PBSO “See Something”feature for smartphones.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post.

