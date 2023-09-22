Phoenix police car

A man was killed in an overnight shooting Thursday at a Phoenix apartment complex near 59th Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

According to Phoenix police, officers responded to the area at about 11 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting at the Rise Encore apartment complex, where they found a yet-to-be-identified man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Phoenix fire personnel performed life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details on what led to the shooting were limited on Friday morning, as Phoenix detectives took over the investigation.

Police said more information was expected to be released Friday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man killed in shooting at west Phoenix apartment