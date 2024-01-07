Man killed in shooting that wounded 2 others in Stockton

TechCrunch

As search engine incumbents -- namely Google -- amp up their platforms with GenAI tech, startups are looking to reinvent AI-powered search from the ground up. One among the cohort, Perplexity AI, this morning announced that it raised $73.6 million in a funding round led by IVP with additional investments from NEA, Databricks Ventures, former Twitter VP Elad Gil, Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke, ex-GitHub CEO Nat Friedman and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch. Perplexity was founded by Aravind Srinivas, Denis Yarats, Johnny Ho and Andy Konwinski -- engineers with backgrounds in AI, distributed systems, search engines and databases.