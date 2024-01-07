Man killed in shooting that wounded 2 others in Stockton
Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that killed one man and wounded two others.
Friday's jobs data from December showed a hotter labor market than economists expected — which could spook investors set on a March rate cut from the Fed. But these numbers might not shake that March narrative.
The alleged incident reportedly occurred when the team was competing in the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Alina Habba, one of former President Donald Trump's lawyers, says in an interview with Fox News that United States Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh will "step up" for the man who appointed him to the high court.
In the months before the Pac-12 becomes another ghost of conferences past, its women’s basketball programs are poised to show why most were excited for the formation in the first place.
As a plus-size woman, I expected to get messages from trolls telling me I was unhealthy or would never find a partner. What I got was attention from men who didn't want to date me publicly.
A parole board decided Pistorius would be allowed to be freed after completing more than half of his sentence.
Google has just disabled third-party cookies for one percent of Chrome users, years after it first introduced its Privacy Sandbox project.
As search engine incumbents -- namely Google -- amp up their platforms with GenAI tech, startups are looking to reinvent AI-powered search from the ground up. One among the cohort, Perplexity AI, this morning announced that it raised $73.6 million in a funding round led by IVP with additional investments from NEA, Databricks Ventures, former Twitter VP Elad Gil, Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke, ex-GitHub CEO Nat Friedman and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch. Perplexity was founded by Aravind Srinivas, Denis Yarats, Johnny Ho and Andy Konwinski -- engineers with backgrounds in AI, distributed systems, search engines and databases.
The biggest news stories this morning: The best fitness trackers for 2024, Microsoft Copilot keyboard keys are coming, LG’s 2024 OLED TVs can hit 144Hz refresh rates.
Court documents related to convicted sex felon Jeffrey Epstein and unsealed this week include the names of several prominent figures. Among them: former President Bill Clinton.
The alleged victim of the Chiefs quarterback's brother is reportedly refusing to cooperate.
Caitlin Clark is on pace to break the NCAA Division I women’s scoring record in February with a career-high scoring clip. Yahoo Sports is tracking Clark’s quest for the all-time scoring mark after every Iowa game.
Montana and North Carolina are the latest to join the list of states with age verification laws for adult platforms.
Police say the dispute began after the victim broke Ogletree's phone.
Queen Naija talks new music, relationships and dealing with trolls on X
The Bills pass-rusher turned himself in to police on a felony domestic violence charge last month.
Nate Tice's second mock draft goes into detail on why Drake Maye is QB1, why the Patriots get their QB (just not Caleb Williams), and why we don't see our first defensive player off the board until well into the first round.
