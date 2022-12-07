Man killed in shooting in York early Wednesday: York County Coroner

A man was fatally shot early Wednesday morning in York, and it is being investigated as a homicide, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

The man was found deceased in the 100 block of South Belvidere Avenue. The coroner's office responded at 12:04 a.m. to the area for the fatality, a news release states.

York City Police are investigating.

An autopsy will be scheduled at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, the release states.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more information.

