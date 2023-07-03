Man killed in shootout with law enforcement after attempted traffic stop in Effingham Co.

The Effingham County Sheriff's Office was led on a chase that turned deadly.

A man is dead after a traffic stop led to a chase along Interstate 16 in Effingham County that ended in an exchange of gunfire. The incident occurred around midnight Sunday night.

According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a man in a black truck headed westbound on I-16 near Old River Road. The driver became combative and fired an errant shot at the deputy.

A chase ensued and involved multiple law enforcement agencies. An ensuing shootout between the driver and police led to the driver's death. No law enforcement officers were injured.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

This is a developing story. Check back at SavannahNow.com for more updates.

