Man killed in shootout with Solano County deputy after robbery attempt, authorities say

Maggie Angst
·1 min read

A man suspected of an attempted armed robbery was killed in a shootout with a deputy early Sunday in Fairfield, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office.

The encounter unfolded just before 3 a.m. near Central Way and Pittman Road after a sheriff’s deputy and Fairfield police officers responded to a report of a robbery in which the suspect was wielding a gun.

Shortly after arriving on scene, the deputy allegedly deployed his K-9 to apprehend the suspect.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect fired a gun and the deputy returned fire. The suspect died as a result of the shooting.

The man was not immediately identified.

The Fairfield Police Department reported that none of its officers discharged their weapons during the incident and that none of them were injured.

The Solano County District Attorney’s Office Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

