Man killed in shootout with US Marshals in Baltimore

Christine Condon and Justin Fenton, The Baltimore Sun

BALTIMORE — A man was killed and a member of the U.S. Marshals was injured Thursday morning in an exchange of gunfire in West Baltimore while police were serving an arrest warrant, police said.

U.S Marshals Commander Don Snider said the deputies were trying to arrest a man wanted on charges of attempted murder and armed robbery around 6:45 a.m. when the man opened fire. The deputies shot back, he said, and the fugitive was struck along with one marshal.

Three sources with knowledge of the incident but who were not authorized to speak publicly said the man being sought on the warrant was the grocery store security guard who on Saturday exchanged gunfire with police and was able to get away.

The wounded marshal, who was not identified, was taken to Shock Trauma with serious injuries. The U.S. Marshals office said the marshal was recovering from surgery.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and Mayor Brandon Scott were on the scene Thursday morning.

As police gathered outside of the row home where the firefight took place Thursday morning — close to the Gilmor Homes public housing project — a construction crew worked in the rubble of one of the complex’s demolished buildings. Neighbors milled about, some frustrated with the web of caution tape encircling the neighborhood, sealing off parked cars and shops.

Jason Campbell, 39, woke up to head to his job at the Dollar General store Thursday morning, and found caution tape blocking his path.

”I couldn’t go my normal route,” he said.

Word of what had happened descended quickly on an unsettled neighborhood, as passers-by greeted each other in the cold.

”I grew up in this neighborhood. I played in these projects,” said Lynette Mack, 50. “It wasn’t like this when we was coming up.”

Over the years, Mack said she’s grown fearful as a result of gun violence in the neighborhood, which was the site of Freddie Gray’s arrest in 2015. Gray died after he sustained a severe spinal cord injury while in police custody.

”It’s getting to the point where I won’t even let my daughter just walk across to the store by herself,” Mack said.

Inspiring the community’s young people, she said, is the way forward.

”These kids around here have dreams. Some of them have no dreams. We need something more for our kids.”

Thursday’s shooting comes on the heels of two FBI agents in South Florida being shot and killed trying to apprehend an accused child pornographer, a reminder of the dangers of tracking down and trying to catch fugitives wanted for violent crimes.

The shooting also comes one year after two officers attached to the Marshal’s service were shot and wounded in Northeast Baltimore. In that case Michael Marullo, a 33-year-old former Maryland corrections officer, was killed after opening fire on a squad attempting to apprehend him on a warrant for a shooting in Pennsylvania.

The officers, one shot in the abdomen, recovered.

And in November, a Baltimore police officer working on the Warrant Apprehension Task Force fatally shot a suspect while surveilling a fugitive at the intersection of North Ellamont Street and Westwood Avenue. Police say the shooting suspect pulled up at the intersection in a vehicle around that time, got out and fired into the officers’ vehicle, striking one unnamed officer in the upper thigh. The officer returned fire, killing the suspect, police said.

