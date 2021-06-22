Man killed after shots are fired into Kansas City home Tuesday morning, police say

A man was killed Tuesday morning in Kansas City after someone shot into a home, according to police, who are investigating the homicide.

Officers were called at about 4 a.m. to the 1900 block of East 24th Terrace, near Michigan Avenue, on a “nature unknown call,” Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

There, police spoke with the person who called 911. Officers were told that someone outside a home fired multiple shots into a home on the corner, Becchina said.

A man inside the home had been hit by the gunfire, the caller told police. Someone else drove him to the hospital before police arrived.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was declared dead at the hospital, Becchina said.

No information on a suspect or a suspect vehicle was immediately available, police said.

The homicide marks the 71st this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. There had been 92 killings by this time last year, which was the deadliest in the city’s history with 182 homicides.

The department is encouraging anyone with information to contact its homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 for is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

