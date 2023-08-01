Man killed when shots fired into Kansas City home; two others inside at time of shooting

A man died in an early morning shooting Tuesday after being struck by gunfire that came from outside a Kansas City home, a police spokesman said.

Police responded shortly after 3 a.m. to investigate a call reporting that shots had been fired in the 6000 block of Indiana Avenue, which is just east of the Bruce R. Watkins Driver in the South Town Fork Creek neighborhood, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

While en route, officers were told that someone had been shot inside a home there. Upon arriving, they were directed inside the home where they found a man who was unresponsive, Becchina said.

The officers rendered aid until emergency medical workers arrived and took over. The man, however, died at the scene, he said.

The preliminary investigation showed that the victim was one of three adults inside the home at the time of the shooting. The shots came from outside and struck the victim, Becchina said.

Detectives and crime scene investigators were collecting evidence and looking for potential witnesses.

The killing marks the 119th homicide in Kansas City so far in 2023, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There were 94 killings by this time last year, which ended as the second-deadliest year on record with 171 killings.

In 2020, 182 lives were lost, the most homicides ever recorded.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kansas City Police Department’s homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS Hotline.