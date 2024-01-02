A 27-year-old man has died after a shooting in Mounty Healthy on Monday.

Mt. Healthy Police were called to investigate a vehicle being struck by a bullet while traveling north on Hamilton Avenue at about 6 p.m. While they were investigating, they were informed that Curtis Long had arrived at the hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Long later died at the hospital.

It is not clear if there was anyone else in the vehicle. No suspect information has been released.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigative Section was asked to assist with the investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff's Tip line at 513-586-5533, Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040, or Mt. Healthy Police Department at 513-728-3183.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man killed after shots fired at vehicle in Mount Healthy