Man killed in Shreveport Sunday officer-involved shooting named

The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has released the name of the man who was killed Sunday morning following an officer-involved shooting.

According to state police, at approximately 8:45 a.m. Nov. 5 a Shreveport Police Officer initiated a traffic stop in the 2700 block of Marquette Avenue. The traffic stop led to a foot chase where, according to LSP, Fleen Myles III, 33, produced a handgun.

Myles was then shot by an officer. He was struck and transported to Ochsner LSU Health where he died from his injuries at 9:11 a.m.

According to state police, no officers were injured during this incident. Shreveport Police Department requested state police immediately following the incident.

Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said that Myles death marks the 70th homicide in Caddo Parish this year, and the 65th for Shreveport.

