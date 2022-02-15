Man killed in Shreveport Valentine's Day shooting identified

A man shot in Shreveport Monday, Feb. 14, has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.

Jaqorius D'Sean Willis, 24, was shot multiple times just after 2 p.m. in the 1900 block of Downing Street. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health where he later died.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

An autopsy was authorized.

This marks Caddo Parish's eighth homicide of 2022.

