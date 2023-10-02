Man killed in single-car crash in Madera, police say
A man has died following a crash in Madera.
A man has died following a crash in Madera.
The ascerbic commentator returns after being dark during the writers' strike and sticks it to the studios for holding out for five mionths.
Wakefield's 19-year MLB career included 17 years with the Red Sox and two with the Pirates.
In a surprise turnabout following several days when a shutdown seemed inevitable, Congress passed a bill Saturday to avert a funding gap.
The former first-round pick criticized teammates and said he could beat LeBron James 1-on-1, among other things.
The company's origin dates all the way back to 2017, when it was founded by former Apple employees, Bethany Bongiorno, Imran Chaudhri. In spite -- or perhaps because -- of such mysteries, Humane is now an extremely well-funded early stage startup. The $100 million B round arrived the following September, including Tiger Global Management, SoftBank Group, BOND, Forerunner Ventures and Qualcomm Ventures.
Black, who won an Oscar for the film, explains to Yahoo Entertainment the challenge of writing the key scene: "No one's going to play Dianne better than Dianne."
The late Democrat broke gender barriers again and again. But it was how she used her power that mattered most.
Former contestants claim they were exposed to everything from "emotional warfare" to unsafe working conditions during their time on the show.
Lexus LMGT3 race car at Motegi and Fuji makes mighty V8 noises in testing. WEC campaign and road-legal version expected in 2026.
Yahoo News takes a look back at the senior California senator’s celebrated life.
GiveMeTheVIN is auctioning 23 classic cars, including several low-mileage Corvette models like a 1990 ZR1 with merely 25 miles.
Toymaker is bringing a comic-accurate line of action figures featuring Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Black Panther and two different Captain Americas: Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson. And Yahoo has the sneak peek.
The only issue some fans of the hotly anticipated "Golden Bachelor" had was that at 60 minutes, there wasn't enough.
In a new report, a social media watchdog group details how steroid content is exploding in some TikTok communities, promoting potentially dangerous and often illegal substances while propagating unattainable body image ideals to boys and young men. Researchers with the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) found that videos tagged with hashtags promoting the use of steroid-like drugs have racked up more than 580 million views among U.S. users in the last three years, the bulk of which come from young men between the ages of 18 and 24. "Young women and girls aren’t the only group of young people who are being exposed to potentially damaging and dangerous content online," CCDH CEO Imran Ahmed said.
For a generation, Michael Gambon defined one character in particular: Professor Albus Dumbledore.
Teachers and healthcare workers swear by these comfy kicks: 'Like walking on bubble-bouncing cushions.'
Industry Ventures prides itself on trying to zig when others zag. Of course, the next year, when the market famously crashed, Industry Ventures was able to pick up some of the pieces on the cheap. According to firm founder Hans Swildens, Industry Ventures now has stakes in a stunning 600 other firms, including, per the firm's website, Cowboy Ventures, Blumberg Capital, Bling Capital and Boldstart.
Say goodbye to national-themed weeks and say hello to new co-host Alison Hammond.
Cher reportedly did not want son Elijah Blue Allman to reconcile with estranged wife Marie Angela King.
Sony’s first-party hit ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ is coming to PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. It releases next year and will include the ‘Burning Shores’ DLC, among other goodies.