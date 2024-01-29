Man killed in single-car crash by Wilmington Country Club Sunday night

A 24-year-old man died Sunday night after crashing his car near the Wilmington Country Club, Delaware State Police said.

Troopers were called to the private, main entrance driveway to the club on Kennett Pike just after 8 p.m. for reports of the wreck. There, they found the man's car off the road and crashed into a tree.

Police are still working to determine what caused him to leave the road, though a news release said he hit the tree "at an apparent high rate of speed."

The man, whom police will name once family has been notified, died on scene. Police did not say whether he was coming from or going to the club.

Troopers closed the road for about four hours as they investigated and cleared the wreck. It remains under investigation.

