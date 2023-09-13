Man killed sister, future brother-in-law in triple shooting, Virginia Beach police say

The gunman in the triple shooting in Virginia Beach on Sunday was the brother and future brother-in-law of the other two victims, police confirmed Wednesday.

Stephen Ericson, 39, was found severely injured in a residence owned by his family in the 3700 block of Gateway Place. His sister, 42-year-old Rebecca Ericson, and her fiancé, 38-year-old Jon Lafave, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Ericson was taken to a hospital where he later died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to confirm the facts of the case and make sure they’ve spoken to all the witnesses, a police spokesperson said.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com