A man was killed in a South Cumminsville shooting Sunday night, police say.

Police responded to the 3600 block of Borden Street at about 6 p.m. for a person shot.

First responders discovered a male victim suffering a gunshot wound.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released. No suspect information was released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man killed South Cumminsville shooting