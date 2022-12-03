Man killed south of downtown Colorado Springs identified, 50th homicide of 2022

Dec. 2—A man killed during a disturbance south of downtown Colorado Springs on Nov. 26 has been identified as 34-year-old Sergio Garduno-Ramirez of Colorado Springs, police said Friday.

On Nov. 26 around 6:30 p.m., police responded to the area of South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street for a disturbance and found the victim "severely bleeding and unresponsive."

Garduno-Ramirez was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said they did not make any arrests on the day of the incident, and did not include any suspect information in a press release Friday.

Garduno-Ramirez's death was the 50th homicide investigation of the year, police said, surpassing the previous record of 44 homicide investigations in 2021. By this time last year, police had investigated 40 homicides.