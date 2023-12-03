Man killed in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting near a South Memphis park Sunday morning, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, officers responded to the shooting at 99 Ila Lane near Belz Park at 8:10 a.m. A man was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

