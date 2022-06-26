Man killed in South Memphis shooting, MPD says

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A man was killed in a shooting Sunday midday.

At approximately 12:30 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 400 block of East E H Crump Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot.

The victim was taken to Regional One, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

