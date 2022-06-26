Man killed in South Memphis shooting, MPD says

A man was killed in a shooting Sunday midday.

At approximately 12:30 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 400 block of East E H Crump Boulevard.

At 12:27 pm, officers responded to the 400 Block of East E H Crump Boulevard on a shooting. A male victim was transported to ROH where he was pronounced deceased. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/oUXObm7FSQ — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 26, 2022

When officers arrived, they found a man shot.

The victim was taken to Regional One, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



