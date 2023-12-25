Man killed in South Nashville shooting on Christmas Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has died following a shooting that was reported in South Nashville on Christmas Day.

The shooting took place just after 9 a.m. in the 100 block of Claiborne Street on Monday, Dec. 25.

According to Metro police, a man died in the shooting. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

Information regarding a motive or potential suspects were not immediately provided.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation. No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

