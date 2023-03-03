Man killed in South Park house fire identified

The man killed in a South Park fire earlier this week has been identified.

Richard Perlick, 83, was pronounced dead at his home in the 5000 block of Curry Road Tuesday night, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office.

Chief Mark D’Alessandro of the Broughton Volunteer Fire Department told Channel 11 it took only three minutes for crews to arrive, but the smoke was thick and he didn’t think there was a working smoke detector in the home.

Homicide detectives and the Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.

The cause and manner of death have not been released.

