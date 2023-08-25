Man killed by South Portland police in armed confrontation

Aug. 25—South Portland police say a man was killed early Friday morning after he confronted officers who were responding to a domestic violence shooting.

Officers were sent to the Summit Terrace apartment complex in South Portland around 4 a.m. The domestic violence victim told police Christapher Dodge, 47, had fled the complex in his truck. He later returned to the scene and "engaged the officers in an armed confrontation," according to a spokesperson for South Portland police.

Officer Anthony Verville shot Dodge, who died at the scene, police said. Verville was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The shooting is being investigated by the Maine Office of the Attorney General and Maine State Police.

State police spokesperson Shannon Moss referred other questions to the Office of the Maine Attorney General and South Portland police. A spokesperson for the AG'os office did not immediately respond to questions Friday morning.

Police were blocking the entrance to Summit Terrace, a road leading to the Summit Terrace Apartments, around 9 a.m. Friday. Beyond the blockade, yellow crime scene tape surrounded a parking area and part of the complex. Several police vehicles were parked on the road.

South Portland Deputy Chief Kevin Gerrish, who was at the scene, said there is no danger to the public. He said there is an ongoing investigation that is being handled by the Office of the Maine Attorney General. He said more details are expected to be released by South Portland police later Friday.

A woman who lives in the complex and did not want to give her name said she was awoken by gunshots around 3:45 a.m. "It was pop, pop," she said. "I thought I was dreaming."

The woman said she has lived in the complex for almost three years, and "never had an experience like this."

"I'm obviously scared," she said. "Do I need to move?"

Dion Phillips, who lives in the complex but a few buildings away from the scene, said he didn't hear gunshots Friday morning.

"I'm surprised because I didn't hear anything," he said.

Phillips said he was out walking later when he noticed the large police presence. He said he also saw what appeared to be a body under a sheet in the parking lot.

"I just hope it's no one we know. It's kind of mind-blowing," he said.

Staff Writer Emily Allen contributed to this report.

This story will be updated.