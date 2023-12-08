Man killed at south Sacramento apartments. Woman screamed to call 911, according to dispatch

A man was shot and killed at a south Sacramento apartment complex, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Garden Village apartments after getting reports of a shooting around 12:30 a.m. in the 6600 block of Sunnyslope Drive, not far from Stockton Boulevard and Florin Road. A woman was heard screaming to call 911 and a dispatcher heard a person say another person had a gun, according to dispatch audio reviewed by The Sacramento Bee.

A 33-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office, and radio calls.

The investigation is ongoing. No suspect information has been provided.