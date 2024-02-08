Man killed in south Sacramento shooting, sheriff’s officials say. No arrests made
A man was killed in a south Sacramento shooting on Wednesday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called about 12:30 p.m. to the 7300 block of Del Prado Court for a report of a shooting at a residential area. They performed CPR on the man but he died, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesman with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.
No arrests have been made, and deputies haven’t identified any suspects in the homicide, Gandhi said.