Man killed in Southeast Baltimore shooting overnight, police say

A man was killed early Tuesday in a shooting in Southeast Baltimore, city police say.

Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Southeast District officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. There, police found a 44-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Following medical efforts, doctors pronounced the man dead, according to a news release from the Baltimore Police Department. Police believe the man was shot while on the 6500 block of St. Helena Avenue in Southeast Baltimore’s Saint Helena neighborhood, where a crime scene was located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.