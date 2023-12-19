Man killed in Southeast Baltimore shooting overnight, police say
Dec. 19—By Tony Roberts — troberts@baltsun.com
December 19, 2023 at 9:19 a.m.
A man was killed early Tuesday in a shooting in Southeast Baltimore, city police say.
Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Southeast District officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. There, police found a 44-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
Following medical efforts, doctors pronounced the man dead, according to a news release from the Baltimore Police Department. Police believe the man was shot while on the 6500 block of St. Helena Avenue in Southeast Baltimore's Saint Helena neighborhood, where a crime scene was located.
Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Share this:
— Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
— Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
—