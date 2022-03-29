Man killed at Southside convenience store identified; suspect charged with murder

A Corpus Christi police car parked outside of a Southside convenience store where a man was fatally shot the morning of Monday, March 28, 2022.

Corpus Christi police arrested the suspect accused of shooting and killing a man at a Southside convenience store early Monday morning.

Anthony Whetstone, 27, was arrested around noon on Monday after fleeing the scene of a shooting at the 7500 block of South Staples Street earlier that day.

Police found 53-year-old Sergio Del Alto was shot. He was later pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.

Police said investigators learned that the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation between two customers inside the convenience store.

Investigators later tracked down Whetstone and conducted a traffic stop at the 4800 block of South Padre Island Drive. Police took him into custody without incident.

Police arrested 27-year-old Anthony Whetstone on suspicion of murder on Monday, March 28, 2022. Whetstone was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at a Southside convenience store early Monday morning.

Whetstone was booked into the Nueces County Jail and his bond is set at $500,000. He remained in custody Tuesday afternoon.

