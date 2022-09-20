Man killed in Springfield shooting; Suspect arrested

A Springfield man is facing murder charges in connection to a shooting death in the city last week.

The shooting was reported Friday, Sept. 16, around 3:30 p.m. at the Mini Mart in the 900 block of Selma Road. Police found Nagongi Cann, 48, of Springfield, shot in the hip inside of a vehicle. He was flown to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died.

Police accused Malik Shaw, 30, of shooting Cann. Investigators believe Shaw shot Cann following an argument. Police told News Center 7′s John Bedell that Malik Shaw was “seeking out” Cann as part of an ongoing argument.

“There was an ongoing argument between the two of them,” Sgt. James Byron, Springfield Police Division, said.

He was taken into custody Sunday by the U.S. Marshals Service Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team in the Cincinnati area. He was arrested on murder, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and having weapons while under disability charges.

A second person, Peggy Jo Shaw, 45, was arrested Monday on felonious assault and tampering with evidence charges. Byron said she and Malik Shaw will have their cases presented to a grand jury next week.

Byron said this was the fifth homicide of 2022 in Springfield. The city averages “about seven or eight a year.”

“Gun violence has been on the rise nationwide, but dramatically here in the Miami Valley, especially here in Springfield. It’s something we’ve been trying to tackle. We’ve had projects with the city schools. We’re trying to tackle gun violence at a younger age. Trying to talk these kids into not picking up guns and taking that route,” Byron said.

