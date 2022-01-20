Man killed in St. Paul shooting ID'd as 31-year-old

Jan. 20—The fatal shooting of a 31-year-old in St. Paul was the second loss for his family in six years.

Kyle L. Quinn was found outside a residence in the 300 block of Blair Avenue about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and died at the hospital.

His older brother, Philip Quinn, was shot by a St. Paul officer in September 2015 in the West Seventh area.

Their mother "had a very, very rough time trying to cope with losing" Philip "and now losing Kyle has her back on an emotional roller coaster all over again," a cousin wrote on a fundraising page for the family for funeral expenses and a headstone for Kyle Quinn.

The police department announced Wednesday that they'd arrested Nick Tyler Okland, 31, of St. Paul, on suspicion of murder. He was released from the Ramsey County jail early Thursday afternoon, at the 36-hour deadline to charge or release him.

Police said the investigation continues, including what led to the shooting. Investigators had not presented a case to the Ramsey County attorney's office to consider charges against Okland as of Thursday.

Quinn's family doesn't know why he was killed, his cousin wrote. She described him as a goofball and said he didn't mean harm to anyone.

There were adults and young children in the Blair Avenue residence at the time of the shooting, according to police. Firefighters were called to extinguish a small fire in the basement about two hours after Quinn was shot.

In early 2016, after Philip Quinn's death, a grand jury found the shooting by an officer was justified under the circumstances. The family of Quinn, 30, said he was in the midst of a mental-health crisis. Police said Quinn raised a screwdriver while rushing at an officer and Quinn's mother.