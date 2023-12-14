Man killed in St. Paul shooting identified; 21-year-old jailed

A man fatally shot in St. Paul on Wednesday has been identified as a 30-year-old.

Alfonzo Armstead died at Regions Hospital. Officers found him on the southwest corner of University Avenue and Arundel Street after responding to a 911 call just before 3 p.m.

A police sergeant on patrol in the area saw a man running from the area and took him into custody. The 21-year-old man was booked into the Ramsey County jail on suspicion of murder. Police said Thursday their investigation is ongoing.

The Ramsey County attorney’s office is reviewing a case for potential charges against the man.

