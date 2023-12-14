Man killed in St. Paul shooting identified; 21-year-old jailed
A man fatally shot in St. Paul on Wednesday has been identified as a 30-year-old.
Alfonzo Armstead died at Regions Hospital. Officers found him on the southwest corner of University Avenue and Arundel Street after responding to a 911 call just before 3 p.m.
A police sergeant on patrol in the area saw a man running from the area and took him into custody. The 21-year-old man was booked into the Ramsey County jail on suspicion of murder. Police said Thursday their investigation is ongoing.
The Ramsey County attorney’s office is reviewing a case for potential charges against the man.
Related Articles
Crime & Public Safety | Texas men charged in Roseville ATM ‘hook and chain’ heist, a growing problem across U.S.
Crime & Public Safety | $10,000 reward offered in Onamia physician’s hit-and-run death
Crime & Public Safety | Michigan man sent to prison for driving to Lakeville, sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl
Crime & Public Safety | Iron Range Hells Angels president charged with kidnapping, assault
Crime & Public Safety | St. Paul shooting leaves man dead on University Avenue; suspect quickly caught by police