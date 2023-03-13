Man killed in St. Paul stabbing ID’d as 55-year-old
Police identified a man who died in a weekend stabbing in St. Paul as a 55-year-old.
Pierre Scott Glass, of St. Paul, was found Saturday about 7:15 p.m. when officers responded to a report of an assault at the intersection of Marshall Avenue and Arundel Street. They found Glass sitting next to his vehicle.
Investigators located the crime scene at a residence in the 700 block of Dayton Avenue on Saturday and arrested a 51-year-old woman who lived there. She remained in the Ramsey County jail Monday, being held on suspicion of murder.
Police said preliminary information indicated Glass and and the woman were in a relationship and had a fight earlier in the evening at her residence, which ended in the stabbing.
Related Articles
Crime & Public Safety | 10 more charged in Feeding Our Future scandal, bringing total to 60
Crime & Public Safety | 1 dead, 1 in custody after Saturday night stabbing in St. Paul, police say
Crime & Public Safety | Hugo man identified as victim in shooting outside Cub Foods in Fridley
Crime & Public Safety | 2 fatally shot in Andover home, but Anoka County sheriff says there’s no public threat
Crime & Public Safety | Renowned Minnesota runner Garry Bjorklund convicted in Eden Prairie DWI crash