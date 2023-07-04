Man killed in stabbing after argument at Kansas City gas station, police say

Kansas City police say a man was stabbed to death following an argument at a local gas station on Tuesday afternoon.

After receiving a call of a cutting just before 2:30, police found a man inside a gas station on U.S. Highway 40 near Independence “suffering from apparent bodily trauma,” according to a news release from Captain Corey Carlisle, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The man was declared dead on the scene by paramedics.

A suspect initially fled the scene, but Carlisle said detectives had a person of interest in custody later in the day.

Because the stabbing appeared to be the result of an argument, the police captain said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

“An argument should never end in taking someone’s life,” Carlisle told reporters at the scene.

Neither the victim nor the suspect were initially identified.

The holiday stabbing marks the 102nd homicide in Kansas City this year, according to a list collected by The Star. It is the 125th homicide in the metro area.

Police ask anyone with information about the stabbing to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043. Anonymous calls can be placed to the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.