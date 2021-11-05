Man killed in stabbing on College Avenue, Elmira police say

Police say a male subject was stabbed Friday morning on College Avenue and died from his injuries.

Elmira City patrolmen responded at about 8:10 a.m. to 500 College Ave. for a report of a disturbance, according to Elmira Police Chief Anthony A. Alvernaz. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male who had been stabbed. An adult female was present and attempting to provide first aid to the male.

Patrolmen assisted with life-saving measures until EMS arrived on scene and took over, police said. The male subsequently died from his injuries.

Investigators are currently speaking with the female who was with the male when officers arrived, Alvernaz said. The investigation is ongoing, however, police said there are no other individuals being sought at this time.

Friday’s fatal stabbing took place just a few blocks from Park Avenue, where 35-year-old Christopher T. White was shot to death April 14, 2021.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Elmira police investigating fatal stabbing on College Avenue