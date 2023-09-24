Man killed in stabbing during possible family disturbance in Northeast El Paso home

A 47-year-old man died at a hospital after being stabbed during a possible family disturbance Sunday morning at a home in Northeast El Paso, police said.

The stabbing occurred about 5 a.m. at a house in the 4100 block of Kaspar Way behind what is now a church in a building on Dyer Street that used to be a bowling alley decades ago in the Logan Heights neighborhood, police said.

“We do know three males lived in this house and we are investigating a possible family disturbance or some type of disturbance that happened prior to the stabbing," Sgt. Robert Gomez, a police spokesman, said.

El Paso police investigate a fatal stabbing that killed a man Sunday morning at a home in the 4100 block of Kaspar Way in the Logan Heights neighborhood of Northeast El Paso.

The mortally wounded man was transported to University Medical Center of El Paso, where he died of his wounds, Gomez said. The man's name had yet to be disclosed.

There was no one in custody on Sunday morning as a homicide investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit continued, Gomez said.

The fatal stabbing was part of violence over the weekend in El Paso.

Bliss Avenue shooting

The police Gang Unit is investigation a shooting that wounded a man shortly before 6:30 a.m. Sunday at a house in the 3800 block of Bliss Avenue behind St. Joseph's School in the Pershing section of Central El Paso, police said.

The man was hospitalized at UMC in undisclosed condition.

Stabbing in Sunset Heights

One person was taken into custody after a stabbing during a possible domestic violence case that wounded three people, including the alleged aggressor, on Saturday afternoon in the 1500 block of Mundy Drive in Sunset Heights, police said.

The case is under investigation by the Gang Unit. Names were not immediately available.

Anyone with information on shootings, stabbings or any other criminal activity may call the police nonemergency line at 915-832-4400 or they may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at cselpaso.org.

