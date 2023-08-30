Man killed in stabbing near McDonald’s

SAN DIEGO — A man was killed Wednesday in a stabbing near a McDonald’s in the Midway District, San Diego police said.

According to SDPD, police received a report of a stabbing around 11:25 a.m. at the McDonald’s located at 3805 Midway Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in the parking lot with at least one stab wound, police said. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

During their preliminary investigation, police learned that a man pulled up in a vehicle, possibly a white or light-colored minivan, and chased the victim down and stabbed him, Lt. Jud Campbell said.

According to police, the suspect was last seen driving westbound on Midway Drive.

The identity of the victim has not yet been publicly released. He was described as a man in his 30s by police.

The incident is under investigation and homicide detectives were on scene to search for physical evidence, potential victims and nearby surveillance footage that may have captured the attack, Campbell said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

