Man killed in standoff with Fresno deputies suspected of murdering woman in November

A Fresno man who was killed by Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputies during a standoff near the Belmont Country Club on Dec. 6, is the same person suspected in the shooting death of 44-year-old Amanda Berry, said Assistant Sheriff John Zanoni Thursday.

Zanoni identified the shooter as 32-year-old Dennis Happawana of Fresno.

Detectives tied the two deaths together after finding several connections in the two investigations.

Detectives believe Happawana and Berry’s paths crossed on Nov. 17 after she heard a noise outside of her home on McKinley Avenue, east of Temperance.

Happawana is accused of using a portable grinder to damage a cell phone tower that he believed was being used by space aliens to enter into his body, Zanoni said.

Zanoni said Happawana’s family members told detectives his mental health had been in severe decline.

Berry may have heard the grinder and went to check out what was happening. Cell service in the area went out about midnight and at 12:03 a.m. someone in the neighborhood reported hearing a single gun shot.

Berry was found dead outside of her home at about 7:15 a.m. Zanoni said a flashlight was found near her body.

“She probably confronted Dennis in the act and he fired a round striking her,” Zanoni said.

