Man killed after standoff with Jacksonville police identified

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who died Wednesday after police shot him after a standoff on the Southside.

Matvey Klimenko, 39, threatened a woman with a knife after forcing his way into her home, police say.

Klimenko had eight previous arrests in Duval County dating back to 2003. His most recent was in 2021 for violation of injunction for protection against domestic violence. He was sentenced to two years in prison in 2009 for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

JSO said Klimenko has threatened her in the past. The woman escaped the home through the bathroom window.

After hours of SWAT negotiations, police shot the suspect as he was about to stab a K-9.

Action News Jax spoke with neighbors who saw the police response.

“Repeatedly issuing warning on a blowhorn for almost 11 hours and didn’t come out. Eventually he was trying to cross through here, they took their battering ram machine, hit the fence, knocked it out and he ran right past my room and that’s when we heard the shots,” Yousif said.

Police said this all happened after the woman tried to end her relationship with Klimenko.

Chief Alan Parker said Wednesday that Klimenko found ways to re-engage with the woman.

“Starting back December of last year there was a domestic battery between the two and that same month there was an armed burglary,” Parker said. “February of this year there was an aggravated assault and a grand theft.”

She moved away in secret, but the Klimenko somehow found her address by getting into her Gmail account.

Action News Jax law and safety expert Dale Carson said the best way to keep yourself safe in domestic incidents is to report it to police.

“If there’s a domestic violence charge or there’s a domestic violence call,” Carson said, “they are almost mandated by general order to make one arrest. When they do that, there is a known 50% reduction in homicides.”

The victim and officers involved are OK.

“You always want to do everything you can to end a situation like this as safely and as peacefully as possible,” Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said Wednesday.

There are several local domestic violence resources, including:

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can also be reached at 1-800-799-7233.

