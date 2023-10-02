Man killed in Stockton neighborhood days after gang operation

A 25-year-old man was killed Saturday morning near Kentfield Road in Stockton, less than two weeks after law enforcement executed an anti-gang operation meant to address violence in that very neighborhood, officials said.

The man's name was Ezon Plasencia, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner confirmed Monday.

He appears to have been shot around 1 a.m., according to a police statement. At 1:02, officers rushed to the 100 block of Gateway Court — near the intersection with Kentfield — following reports of a shooting, police said.

They found Plasencia on the ground outside an apartment complex with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the police statement and Officer David Scott, a police spokesman.

Plasencia died at the scene, police said.

The 25-year-old's death marks at least the second fatal shooting in the 100 block of Gateway Court this year. Robert Velazquez Perez, 21, was shot on the same block in the early hours of Feb. 18, according to police.

Plasencia's shooting also marks the latest major public safety incident to disrupt the Kentfield area in recent months.

The uptick in police activity appears to have been triggered by the Aug. 2 shooting of a police sergeant on Kentfield by two alleged gang members.

Police say multiple people, including the two alleged gang members, opened fire on the sergeant's SUV when he attempted to stop them from fleeing in a Lexus they'd allegedly stolen from an older man shortly before.

The officer was struck in the chest and shoulder, police said.

One suspect, 20-year-old Sunthawon Savon, was arrested the same day and later charged with carjacking and attempted murder of a peace officer.

But the attack also spurred police and the California Department of Justice to undertake a broader gang takedown that ultimately resulted in the arrest of at least 30 people in Stockton, according to a Sept. 28 statement by California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

The sweep was also motivated by "the on-going violence in the Kentfield/Gateway area of Stockton," according to a statement by District Attorney Ron Freitas.

Amid the operation, 19-year-old Brandon Rogers was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer, according to the AG's statement as well as custody records.

Two other people were charged with accessory after the fact, according to the statement.

No arrests in Ezon Plasencia's shooting have been made public. Police shared no information about potential suspects or motives behind his killing.

Police cannot confirm if Plasencia was involved in a gang, or if his killing was connected to previous incidents in the neighborhood, Scott, the police spokesman said.

