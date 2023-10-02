Man killed struck by train in Phoenix after falling on tracks, police say

A man died Sunday after being hit by a train near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix police, officers responded to the scene just before 8 p.m. and found a 40-year-old man with serious injuries who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity was not released.

Detectives determined the man was walking toward the train tracks. The train operator tried to stop, but the train struck and killed the man after he fell on the tracks, police said.

Police say they didn't know if the man was impaired at the time of the incident, and the train operator faced no charges.

No further details were available as of Monday afternoon.

