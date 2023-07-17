Man killed after struggling with gunman who tried to rob him and wife, Fresno police said

A man killed while with his wife during an attempted robbery was identified Monday by Fresno police.

Simon Dario Martinez, 25, and his 27-year-old wife about 12:30 a.m. Sunday were leaving a party near Thorne Avenue and Geary Street when a gunman approached them and demanded their property, police said.

Martinez struggled with the gunman when a second man pulled up in a car and shot him and his wife, police said. He was struck multiple times.

Police arrived after the reports of shots fired to find both victims in the street, police said.

Martinez died at Community Regional Medical Center, police said. His wife was released with non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not release any information on possible suspects, who remain at large.

The suspects fled in a light-colored sedan in an unknown direction.

Detectives were investigating the shooting and looking for video, police said.

Anyone with information on the case (Case# 2307160049) was asked by police to contact Fresno Police Department homicide Detective Chris Franks at 559-621-2427.

Anyone calling with information can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.