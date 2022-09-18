Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Everett

A man is dead after a reported shooting in Everett, according to the Everett Police Department.

At about 7:18 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3200 block of Wetmore Avenue in Everett.

Witnesses told police that two men and one woman lived inside a home.

One of the men heard gunshots and found the other man dead.

Wetmore Avenue near the scene is closed as detectives investigate the scene.