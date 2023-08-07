Man killed Sunday morning while fleeing Johnson County police identified as Tennessean

The man killed in an exchange of gunfire Sunday morning in Johnson County has been identified as a 40-year-old man from Tennessee, police said.

Shannon Wayne Marshall, 40, of Ashland City, died Sunday after he led police on a chase through two Kansas towns in what authorities believe was a stolen car, Danny Chavez, a spokesman for the Lenexa Police Department, said in an email just before 9 p.m.

A second suspect who was with Marshall was arrested at the scene. Andrea Rene Cothran, 32, of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, is being held at the Johnson County Jail on the charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

A Fairway police officer was also critically wounded and remained hospitalized Sunday evening, Chavez said.

“Upon hearing the call for assistance, our officer courageously and without hesitation responded to help,” Fairway Chief of Police J.P. Thurlo said in a statement Sunday evening. “These brave actions are reflective of the men and women in law enforcement in our community, and throughout this country, who put on the badge knowing the potential dangers they may face in the course of their duties.”

Thurlo confirmed that his officer was still in critical condition late Sunday. He said more information would be released about the officer early next week.

“Tonight, I ask for thoughts and prayers for the officer and his family, and request privacy for the officer’s family and for the Fairway Police Department,” he said.

The shooting

Officers responded around 7:30 a.m. to the area of West 95th Street and Interstate 35 to reports of a stolen vehicle, Chavez said.

As officers were investigating the theft, a person driving the car believed to be stolen hit a Lenexa patrol vehicle, then drove away, Chavez said. Officers chased the car north on I-35 until the driver stopped near Lamar Avenue and I-35 in Mission. Police said two people in the suspect vehicle then ran into a nearby QuikTrip.

Officers from multiple agencies followed the pair into the QuikTrip. From there, gunfire rang out, Chavez said.

The man was declared dead at the scene, Chavez said.

Chavez told reporters at the scene that it’s not yet known how many shots were fired, or by whom. Multiple agencies were on the scene at the time, including Lenexa police, Fairway police, Mission police and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The Johnson County Officer-Involved Critical Incident Investigation Team, which is comprised of various area law enforcement agencies, is investigating the shooting.

The Star’s Andrea Klick contributed.