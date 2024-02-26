Man killed Sunday night in apparent hit-and-run in Forest Hill, police say

A man was killed in an apparent hit-and-run in northeast Forest Hill Sunday night, according to a news release from police.

Forest Hill police officers responded to the 5200 block of Mansfield Highway around 7:57 p.m. after someone called to report a man lying in the street, according to the release. Officers arrived to find the man unresponsive.

Officers attempted life-saving measures and paramedics were called to the scene, but the man was pronounced dead, police said.

Police found vehicle debris near the man and determined he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to the release.

Investigators are canvassing the area for surveillance video and other evidence, police said. Based on current evidence, they believe the man was hit by a white sports coupe, possibly a Dodge Challenger, but can’t be sure because other parts found at the scene appeared to be from General Motors.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the man after next-of-kin has been notified.