Man dies in shooting outside Tacoma halfway house

A man was shot and killed outside a halfway house in Tacoma Tuesday morning.

About a dozen Tacoma Police officers responded to the incident off Milwaukee Way at 6 a.m.

“The call came in stating that there was an unresponsive individual, and they needed assistance,” said Shelbie Boyd, spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department.

Police found a man in his 40s who had several gunshot wounds.

“We started lifesaving measures, Tacoma Fire arrived, pronounced the male deceased,” said Boyd.

The shooting happened outside the Tacoma Residential Reentry Center. Online, the center states they help people who were formerly incarcerated transition back into the community.

Police have been focusing on a car at the scene that has several bullet holes.

“As our detectives get into their investigation they’ll know more about what brought the individual to that location,” said Boyd.

Police say no arrests have been made.

This is the 25th homicide in the city this year. That’s down from 36 at this time last year.

“I know that it is more of an industrial area, but if people have cameras down there, (if) they saw anything going on there, please let us know because that one piece of information you may think insignificant could be that piece that we need to put everything together,” said Boyd.



